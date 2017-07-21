The Queen’s favourite song has been revealed

It's a suitably regal choice...

The Queen’s favourite song has reportedly been revealed after it was played at an exclusive Windsor Castle banquet.

BBC DJ Chris Evans made the claim as he recounted how a friend had been invited to the posh dinner.

After guests had eaten dinner and speeches were completed, a dance was reportedly held for guests, where a DJ played “proper disco music”.

At one point, the DJ reportedly dropped ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ – with a huge smile spreading across the monarch’s face when she heard the track.

She then immediately made her way to the dancefloor, before telling guests: “I always try to dance when this song comes on, because I am the Queen, and I like to dance”.

Quite understandably, guests were taken back by the surreal occasion, with one reportedly remarking: “My goodness me, there is the Dancing Queen.”

