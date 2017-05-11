The Rolling Stones reveal why no UK tour dates have been announced

'Sorry to our UK fans

The Rolling Stones have revealed that they will not be playing in the UK as part of their 2017 European ‘No Filter’ tour – blaming a ‘lack of available venues’.

Earlier this week, the band announced that they’d be playing 13 shows in 12 different European cities this Autumn – but the shows did not feature any dates in the United Kingdom. Now, the rock veterans have revealed why.

“Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this run, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures,” the band said on Twitter. “Hope to be here in 2018.”

As well as their usual catalogue of classic singles and fan favourites, this time the band also promise to “include a couple of unexpected tracks each night and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs”.

“I’m so excited to be touring Europe this Autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before,” said frontman Mick Jagger, while guitarist Keith Richards simply added ““Hey guys, here we come. See you there!”

The Rolling Stones’ upcoming ‘No Filter’ European tour dates are below. Tickets go on sale later this week and will be available here.