Cypress Hill plan collaboration with London Symphony Orchestra 20 years after ‘Simpsons’ appearance

Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra have agreed to collaborate – 21 years after they appeared together in an episode of The Simpsons.

The two acts both featured in the 1996 episode ‘Homerpalooza’, which was part of the iconic cartoon’s golden seventh season. In the episode, Homer joins the fictional travelling music festival ‘Hullabalooza’ on a bill which also includes Smashing Pumpkins, Peter Frampton and Sonic Youth.

In one part of the episode, a roadie asks the travelling bands if any of them have hired the London Symphony Orchestra – “possibly while high? Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction.” The hip-hop group then agree to hiring the band, asking them if they know ‘Insane In The Brain’. Watch the clip below.

With nearly 21 years passing since the episode’s original transmission, Cypress Hill looked back on their appearance on The Simpsons with a screenshot from the episode on their Twitter account last month.

The Orchestra’s Twitter account picked up the group’s tweet yesterday (April 25), repeating the line “We mostly play classical… but we’ll give it a shot” from the episode.

Noting the first buds of collaboration, Cypress Hill then extended an invite to the Orchestra to “make something happen for real” – which was gratefully accepted by the latter. See the Twitter exchange below.

Cypress Hill were recently covered by Kasabian, with the Leicester band playing a version of ‘Insane In The Brain’ during a live session on Australian radio.