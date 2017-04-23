‘Trump Will Kill America’ found etched on The Smiths’ Record Store Day release

The 7-inch was an exclusive UK release but contained a political message for the US.

The Smiths released a 7-inch vinyl containing two previously unreleased tracks yesterday (April 22) for Record Store Day.

The A-side is a demo mix of ‘The Boy With the Thorn in His Side’ while The B-side is an early Drone Studios version of ‘Rubber Ring’.

Although the release was exclusive to the UK, the message ‘Trump Will Kill America’ was found etched onto the record itself.

As pointed out by Slicing Up Eyeballs, the etching can be found on the A-side of the vinyl. You can see some close-up images of the etching, as shared by Twitter users, below.

Record Store Day releases are already appearing on ebay, with some listed for over £200.

Over 500 releases are exclusively available through independent record shops today (22 April) – on vinyl, picture disc, cassette and more. Artists include David Bowie, Prince, The Cure and Iggy Pop.

Meanwhile, every mention of Donald Trump has been removed from the new Gorillaz album because the group didn’t “want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame”, according to Damon Albarn.

‘Humanz’ has previously been described as a “party for the end of the world” following Trump’s US election win, but now Albarn has told Billboard that the record won’t contain any direct references to Trump.

“Trump’s ascension was one of the sources of energy that we meditated on, when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen,’” Albarn explained, adding: “There’s no references to [Trump] on the record – in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out. I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”