Listen to The Smiths’ unreleased ‘I Know It’s Over’ demo

It's lifted from the upcoming 'The Queen Is Dead' reissue

An unreleased demo of The Smiths‘ ‘The Queen Is Dead’ track ‘I Know It’s Over’ has been released ahead of a reissue of the classic album.

The Manchester band’s seminal record will be re-released by Warner Bros on October 20. Available as a 5xLP box set, two CD box set and a CD/DVD set, the reissue includes a fully-restored version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’, unreleased demos such as this, plus a number of b-sides and rarities, live recordings and Derek Jarman’s The Queen Is Dead film.

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey is set to release his latest solo album ‘Low In High School’ on November 17.

Earlier this week, Morrissey performed on Jools Holland and debuted a number of new tracks from ‘Low In High School’ in a BBC 6 Music live session.

He performed the album’s tracks ‘When You Open Up Your Legs’, ‘I Wish You Lonely’, ‘Home Is a Question Mark’, ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’ – as well as ‘Spent the Day In Bed’ – live.

The BBC session also saw Morrissey perform a collection of classic and recent solo tracks as well as a cover of The Pretenders’ ‘Back on the Chain Gang’. Elsewhere during the session, Morrissey appeared to offer his support to anti-Islam politician Anne Marie Waters.

With more tour dates set to follow, Morrissey has announced a launch show for ‘Low in High School’ at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday November 10.