Listen to a rare live recording of The Smiths’ ‘The Queen Is Dead’

It comes ahead of the band's reissue of their classic album of the same name

The Smiths are marking their upcoming ‘The Queen Is Dead’ reissue by sharing a rare live recording of each of the album’s tracks each week. You can listen to a live rendition of the title-track now.

Morrissey, Johnny Marr and co will re-release their classic album via Warner Bros on October 20. Available as both a two CD box set and a CD/DVD set, the first disc of the release features a fully-restored version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’, while the second features a number of b-sides and rarities.

This rare live version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’ was recorded at Irvine Meadows, Laguna Hills on August 28, 1986. Listen below via Spotify. You’ll be able to find the rest at the official Smiths website.

The Queen Is Dead (Live) The Queen Is Dead (Live), an album by The Smiths on Spotify

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Records are also inviting fans to share their memories of the album’s tracks by posting messages on Twitter or Instagram with hashtags of the song’s title, such as #FranklyMrShankly. The best entries will be shown on the band’s website.

The full tracklisting for ‘The Queen Is Dead’ Super Deluxe Edition is as follows: