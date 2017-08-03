Listen to a rare live recording of The Smiths’ ‘The Queen Is Dead’
It comes ahead of the band's reissue of their classic album of the same name
The Smiths are marking their upcoming ‘The Queen Is Dead’ reissue by sharing a rare live recording of each of the album’s tracks each week. You can listen to a live rendition of the title-track now.
Morrissey, Johnny Marr and co will re-release their classic album via Warner Bros on October 20. Available as both a two CD box set and a CD/DVD set, the first disc of the release features a fully-restored version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’, while the second features a number of b-sides and rarities.
This rare live version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’ was recorded at Irvine Meadows, Laguna Hills on August 28, 1986. Listen below via Spotify. You’ll be able to find the rest at the official Smiths website.
The Queen Is Dead (Live)
The Queen Is Dead (Live), an album by The Smiths on Spotify
Meanwhile, Warner Bros Records are also inviting fans to share their memories of the album’s tracks by posting messages on Twitter or Instagram with hashtags of the song’s title, such as #FranklyMrShankly. The best entries will be shown on the band’s website.
The full tracklisting for ‘The Queen Is Dead’ Super Deluxe Edition is as follows:
Disc 1
01 “The Queen Is Dead” (2017 Master)
02 “Frankly, Mr. Shankly” (2017 Master)
03 “I Know It’s Over” (2017 Master)
04 “Never Had No One Ever” (2017 Master)
05 “Cemetery Gates” (2017 Master)
06 “Bigmouth Strikes Again” (2017 Master)
07 “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” (2017 Master)
08 “Vicar In a Tutu” (2017 Master)
09 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” (2017 Master)
10 “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others” (2017 Master)
Disc 2
01 “The Queen Is Dead” (Full Version)
02 “Frankly, Mr. Shankly” (Demo)
03 “I Know It’s Over” (Demo)
04 “Never Had No One Ever” (Demo)
05 “Cemetery Gates” (Demo)
06 “Bigmouth Strikes Again” (Demo)
07 “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others” (Demo)
08 “The Boy With the Thorn In His Side” (Demo Mix)
09 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” (Take 1)
10 “Rubber Ring” (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]
11 “Asleep” (Single B-Side) [2017 Remaster]
12 “Money Changes Everything” (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]
13 “Unloveable” (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]