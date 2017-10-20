The Smiths reissue classic ‘The Queen Is Dead’ album

Check out the new deluxe reissue of the iconic LP

The Smiths have released a deluxe edition of their iconic album ‘The Queen Is Dead’. Scroll below to stream and see photos.

The iconic Manchester band have reissued their classic LP with fully-restored version of ‘The Queen Is Dead’ as well as a number of b-sides and rarities.

It also comes with a previously-unreleased live album, recorded in Boston in August 1986 and a DVD featuring Derek Jarman’s The Queen Is Dead film.

The Queen Is Dead (Deluxe Edition) The Queen Is Dead (Deluxe Edition), an album by The Smiths on Spotify

The full tracklisting for ‘The Queen Is Dead’ Super Deluxe Edition is as follows:

Disc 1

1 The Queen is Dead (2017 Master)

2 Frankly, Mr. Shankly (2017 Master)

3 I know it’s Over (2017 Master)

4 Never Had No One Ever (2017 Master)

5 Cemetery Gates (2017 Master)

6 Bigmouth Strikes Again (2017 Master)

7 The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (2017 Master)

8 Vicar in a Tutu (2017 Master)

9 There is a Light That Never Goes Out (2017 Master)

10 Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (2017 Master) Disc 2

1 The Queen is Dead (Full Version)

2 Frankly, Mr. Shankly (Demo)

3 I know it’s Over (Demo)

4 Never Had No One Ever (Demo)

5 Cemetery Gates (Demo)

6 Bigmouth Strikes Again (Demo)

7 Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (Demo)

8 The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (Demo Mix)

9 There is a Light That Never Goes Out (Take 1)

10 Rubber Ring (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

11 Asleep (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

12 Money Changes Everything (Single B-Side) [2017 Master]

13 Unloveable (Single B-Side) [2017 Master] Disc 3 — Live in Boston

1 How Soon Is Now?

2 Hand In Glove

3 I Want The One I Cant Have

4 Never Had No One Ever

5 Stretch Out And Wait

6 The Boy With The Thorn In His Side

7 Cemetry Gates

8 Rubber Ring/What She Said/Rubber Ring

9 Is It Really So Strange?

10 There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

11 That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore

12 The Queen Is Dead

13 I Know It’s Over

Earlier this year, The Smiths released a new vinyl single with unreleased recordings for Record Store Day. It featured featuring as unissued demo-mix version of ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ as the A-side, and an unreleased version of ‘Rubber Ring’ as the B-side.

Meanwhile, last year saw Morrissey claim that Warner refused to reissue ‘The Queen Is Dead’ for its 30th anniversary. “I am sorry that Warner UK or Sire US cannot provide any celebrations for the anniversaries of both recordings, but, perhaps some label bosses have their eye on a tatty OBE, and perhaps others simply have detachable heads,” he wrote.

Morrissey continued: “It would not quite be the Smiths if not classically ignored by the dried-out lawns of the establishment. I urged Warner UK to issue a special ‘The Queen Is Dead’ single release for the first week of June … but … brick wall.”

The Smiths have been the subject of constant speculation over a possible reunion since their split in 1987. Last year, Johnny Marr revealed that he met up with Morrissey in 2008 in which they discussed the possibility of reuniting the band. However, the guitarist has since stated that he has no intention of a reunion. Morrissey has also said that reuniting The Smiths with Marr “doesn’t make sense any more”.

“People just don’t want to let go of this fractured band business,” Marr said. “You know, we were never gonna be together for 30-40 years. We weren’t REM, we weren’t U2, you know it’s just nonsense. We had 70 songs in the bank. That was enough.”

Marr added: “I’ll get on with doing movies and making records with other people and which is what I always wanted to do. So, I’m very happy with the way everything turned out.”