The Spice Girls reportedly set for 2018 reunion and new album

All five original members of the 1990s pop group are also said to have agreed to a one-off TV special, which will air next year

The Spice Girls have reportedly agreed to a reunion in 2018 which will see them record both a new album and a one-off TV special.

The pop group originally formed in 1994, before splitting in 2000 following the recording of three studio albums. The group reunited for a live tour from 2007-08, while they last performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

A new report has claimed that all five original members of The Spice Girls – Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell – have been taking part in secret talks about the group’s possible return since the summer, with a 2018 date now agreed for a reunion.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,’ a source told The Sun. “As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.

“Getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion,” the source added.

Back in July 2016, three members of The Spice Girls sparked rumours of a reunion after posting a video which hinted at a possible tour.