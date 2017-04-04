Watch The Strokes play the “biggest show” of their career in Argentina

Bassist Nikolai Fraiture confirmed that 90,000 people watched the band play in San Isidro on Saturday (April 1)

The Strokes played the biggest gig of their career in Argentina over the weekend – watch footage from the show below.

The New York City five-piece took to the stage in the country on Saturday (April 1) as the second-day headliners at Lollapalooza Argentina, which is held at the San Isidro Hippodrome (itself located in the Buenos Aires municipality). The Weeknd headlined the festival the previous night (March 31).

The crowd who witnessed The Strokes’ huge gig numbered over 90,000, a figure which made the performance the band’s biggest ever show. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture took to Instagram to announce the fact – see his post below.

Muchas Gracias Argentina!! All 90,000 of you!! Our biggest show ever! 🇦🇷(📷 @shinyluxi) A post shared by Nikolai Fraiture (@nikolai_fraiture) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Footage from the momentous gig – which saw The Strokes play three separate encores at the request of the audience – has now emerged online, with clips of the band playing ‘Reptilia’ and the final two encore songs (‘You Only Live Once’ and ‘Take It Or Leave It’) now available to watch. Watch the live videos – as well as the setlist from the night – below.

The Strokes played:

The Modern Age

Soma

Drag Queen

Someday

12:51

Reptilia

Is This It

Threat of Joy

Automatic Stop

Trying Your Luck

New York City Cops

Electricityscape

Barely Legal

Last Nite

Encore:

Heart in a Cage

80s Comedown Machine

Hard to Explain

You Only Live Once (At request of the crowd)

Take It or Leave It (At request of the crowd)

The Strokes gave an update on the progress of their latest album late this year, with Fraiture telling NME back in October that the band hope to release new material later this year.