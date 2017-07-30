The Strokes respond to claims they’re recording a new album

Albert Hammond Jr responds to the rumours of a Rick Rubin collaboration.

The Strokes have responded to claims that they’re recording a new album after Albert Hammond Sr told The West Australian that his son’s band were in the studio.

“They’re making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin,” Hammond said. “I speak to my son every day and he says that they’re so happy.”

His son, Albert Hammond Jr, has now responded to the claims, taking to Twitter to sadly dispel the rumour.

“Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording, ” he wrote. “Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time.”

Hammond did however, hint at a collaboration in the future, adding: “We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all.”

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas confirmed that the band aren’t in the studio but did have some of his own news to share. Writing “true. altho, on the bright/dark side: gearing up for TheVoidz actually. will have some new music for everyone to publicly judge soon.”

He later joked, adding: “(What Albert Sr meant to say is we are working with NBA point guard Ricky Rubio on a new offense for our basketball league)”

Julian Casablancas+The Voidz last release was debut album ‘Tyranny’ in 2014. Casablancas released his debut solo album ‘Phrazes for the Young’ in 2009.

Meanwhile, The Killers have responded to comments made by The Strokes, about a rivalry and bitterness about the band’s past success. The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi made the comments in a new book by Lizzy Goodman called Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011, which details the rise of 2000s NYC indie bands such as The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and Vampire Weekend.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“We had conversations that went along the lines of ‘Gosh, I think our songs are better than ‘Mr. Brightside’ by the Killers, but how come that’s the one everyone is listening to?’”,” said Valensi.