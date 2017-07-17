They first performed it in 2011...

The studio version of My Chemical Romance‘s ‘Every Snowflake Is Different’ has been released for the first time ever, check it out below.

The Christmas track was first aired during their appearance on kids’ show Yo Gabba Gabba! in 2011, with Gerard Way and co donning ski jackets and goggles for the TV performance.

Now, the studio version of the song has been released for the first time ever as part of a Yo Gabba Gabba compilation which also features the efforts of Jimmy Eat World and Weezer.

Also included on the compilation are Taking Back Sunday, with the delightfully named ‘We All Love Our Pets’.

Meanwhile, Kasabian recently opened up on how they bumped into My Chemical Romance on a flight after they previously criticised them.

Frontman Tom Meighan told Q: “Just after that came out I got on the plane and who was sitting next to us for about eight hours? My Chemical Romance!

“I’m face to face with the singer [Gerard Way]. We’re looking at each other, so I said ‘look man, let’s have peace here!’ And he just laughed. He bought me a bottle of champagne and we got pissed. What a sweet man. He’s fucking cool!”