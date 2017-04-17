MP slams The Sun over Nazi accusations after he collaborates with metal band

The Daily Mail also criticised Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon's decision to contribute to a song by his friends' band, Dream Troll

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon has responded to The Sun‘s criticism of his decision to collaborate with his friend’s metal band after the tabloid newspaper mistakenly accused the MP of working with a band who ‘promote’ Nazi imagery.

Burgon posted a picture of himself recording vocals to Facebook on April 11, where he explained that he’d written and recorded a “guest appearance on the forthcoming album from Leeds’ power metal / New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal champions, Dream Troll… The song – and album – is epic and is powered by some of the best musicianship you’ll ever hear.”

However, The Sun published an editorial on Friday (April 14) which criticised Burgon’s collaboration with Dream Troll, writing: “The group uses the name of Hitler’s infamous SS security unit as lettering in its promotion posters… It also spells its name in German military font, complete with an umlaut over the letter ‘o’’, and has the motto; ‘We Sold our Soul for Rock n’ Troll’.”

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, commissioned Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke to write on the subject, where he stated: “It shows terrible misjudgement for Richard Burgon to associate himself with anyone who appears to enjoy Nazi iconography like this.”

However, both articles appear to have missed the fact that Dream Troll are paying homage to a Black Sabbath cover with their artwork – both of which can be seen below.

Burgon responded to The Sun‘s article on Saturday (April 15) in a lengthy statement on his Facebook page, slamming the paper by writing: “When The Sun hates you and what you stand for, they’ll come at you.”

