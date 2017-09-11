Plus they're releasing a new vinyl box set

The The have announced their first live dates in 16 years, with concerts scheduled in Denmark and London for June 2018.

The band last performed live at a show on London’s Southbank in 2002, as part of David Bowie’s curation of the Meltdown festival.

In addition to the two live dates, The The will also release a new vinyl box set, ‘Radio Cineola: Trilogy’, comprised of broadcasts based upon 12 or 24 hour time cycles, interlinked as Borromean rings. ‘Radio Cineola: Trilogy’ will be released Friday October 20.

The box set will be split into three albums, ‘The End Of The Day’ (songs, interpretations and performances), ‘The Inertia Variations’ (poetry, soundscapes and spoken word), and ‘Midnight to Midnight’ (electronic scores, political commentaries and broadcasts).

Back in April, The The released their first new material in 15 years as part of Record Store Day, in the form of ‘We Can’t Stop What’s Coming’. Former member Johnny Marr re-joined the band to release the track. The song was used in the documentary film The Intertia Variations, which explores frontman Matt Johnson’s sometimes troubled relationship with fame.

Special screenings of The Intertia Variations will take place during October, in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol.

The The will play:

June 1 2018, Heartland Festival, Egeskov Castle, Denmark

Tickets onsale here Monday Sept 11

June 5 2018, Royal Albert Hall, London

Tickets onsale here Friday Sept 15

The Inertia Variations will be screened on the following dates:

October 6, Showroom in Sheffield

October 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, ICA London

October 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, Home in Manchester

October 27, 28, 29, Watershed in Bristol