Johnny Marr reunites with The The for band’s first new music in 15 years

Smiths guitarist served in the group from 1988–1994

Johnny Marr has reunited with his post-Smiths post-punk outfit The The to release their first song in 15 years.

Marr served in the group from 1988–1994. Since forming the band in the late ’70s, singer/songwriter Matt Johnson has been the only permanent member of the group.

It has now been announced that Johnson and Marr have teamed up again for a new The The song, called ‘You Can’t Stop What’s Coming’. That will be released as a seven-inch single on April 22 for Record Store Day.

See the artwork below:

The releases for Record Store Day 2017 were unveiled earlier today. Check out the full list here.

Over 500 releases have been announced to be made exclusively available through independent record shops on Saturday 22 April – on vinyl, picture disc, cassette and much more.

Key releases this year include live albums from David Bowie, along with his collaboration with Placebo ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ being issued on picture disc vinyl for the first time. Other notable vinyl releases include a triple live album of Iggy Pop’s ‘Post Pop Depression’ show from Royal Albert Hall, The Cure’s greatest hits and acoustic hits on deluxe vinyl and even Toto’s ‘Africa’ on vinyl in the shape of the continent.

“Shops all over the country will be supporting the releases with an array of events – live music, raffles, quizzes, giveaways and more – offering a day that truly celebrates the record shop culture that we all live and breathe every day,” said Natasha Youngs of Resident Music in Brighton. “The UK’s independent record shops are a fiercely diverse set of businesses but this event brings us together to celebrate our differences.”

To mark 10 years of Record Store Day, Slaves, Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre), Kate Tempest, Kate Nash and Izzy Bizu have been named as official champions.

Check out the full list of releases below, and for more information and participating stores, visit here.