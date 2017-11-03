The Vaccines announce huge London show

The band have also given fans a brief update on their forthcoming fourth studio album

The Vaccines have announced a huge London show at the capital’s iconic Alexandra Palace – see ticket details below.

The London five-piece will rock up to north London venue for the gig, which will take place on April 14, 2018. It’ll be the second time that The Vaccines have headlined Ally Pally, which has a 10,000 capacity.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday (November 8) at 9am. Fans can access the pre-sale by pre-ordering The Vaccines’ forthcoming new album on their online store before 12pm on Tuesday (November 7), which will give them a unique code that will be required to purchase tickets on Wednesday morning.

General sale will then begin next Friday (November 10), with tickets set to be available here.

The band have also given fans an update on the release of their upcoming fourth studio album, which will follow 2015’s ‘English Graffiti’. The new LP will be released in early 2018, with a title, album artwork and tracklist yet to be confirmed.

Watch The Vaccines’ announcement video for the Ally Pally gig below.

The Vaccines last delivered an update on their forthcoming fourth album back in November 2016, with frontman Justin Young telling NME that the new record will be “energetic” and “all about sex and love”.