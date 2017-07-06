The Verve to release deluxe 20th anniversary version of ‘Urban Hymns’

1997 landmark album will come in four different formats

The Verve are set to release a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Urban Hymns’.

The release will come in four different formats including the standard remastered CD, a deluxe two-disc CD version, a super deluxe 5 disc CD plus bonus DVD box set and a triple LP box set.

The deluxe versions will feature all of the accompanying b-sides plus three hours of previously unreleased live material, including the full 1998 hometown show in front of around 35,000 fans at Haigh Hall, Wigan.

The remastering and mixing work has been undertaken by ‘Urban Hymns’ original co-producer Chris Potter and Metropolis’ Tony Cousins.

The deluxe packages also feature new interviews with all of the band and all physical releases draw on a vast array of previously unseen photography by Chris Floyd, who first travelled with The Verve on their US tour of 1994 and was granted unprecedented access during the making of ‘Urban Hymns’ and beyond – up to and including the Haigh Hall show. The DVD includes the documentary ‘The Video 96-98’, only ever previously available on VHS.

The super-deluxe CD includes a 56-page hard cover book plus a poster and 5 postcards. The vinyl edition comes in a gatefold sleeve and includes a 20-page booklet plus download card which entitles purchaser to all audio from the super-deluxe CD box.

The track-listing of each of the four formats is:

Standard CD remastered album:

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Space And Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

2CD deluxe

CD1

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Space And Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

CD2 – Live 1997/98 – ALL UNRELEASED

Tracks 1-11 from Haigh Hall concert – May 24, 1998

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Weeping Willow’

7. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

8. ‘Lucky Man’

9. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

10. ‘Velvet Morning’

11. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

12. ‘A New Decade’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

13. ‘History’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98

14. ‘Slide Away’ – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

Super Deluxe (Remastered) Version – 5CD/1DVD

CD1

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Space And Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

CD2

B-sides

1. ‘Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know’

2. ‘Country Song’

3. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (James Lavelle Remix)

4. ‘So Sister’

5. ‘Echo Bass’

6. ‘Three Steps’

7. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – original demo

8. ‘The Crab’

9. ‘Stamped’

10. ‘Never Wanna See You Cry’

11. ‘(Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG’

12. ‘The Longest Day’

13. ‘Lucky Man’ (Happiness More or Less)

CD3

B-sides (cont.) + 2 session tracks issued in 2004*

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (extended version)

2. ‘This Could Be My Moment’

3. ‘Monte Carlo’ – BBC Evening session 27/8/97

4. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

5. ‘A Man Called Sun’

6. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

7. ‘On Your Own’

8. ‘So Sister’

CD4

Live at Haigh Hall 24/5/98

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Weeping Willow’

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘Life’s an Ocean’

11. ‘Velvet Morning’

12. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

CD5

Haigh Hall Encore:

1. ‘One Day’

2. ‘History’

3. ‘Come On’

4. ‘A New Decade’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

5. ‘The Rolling People’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

6. ‘On Your Own’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

7. ‘History’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

9. ‘Slide Away’ – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

10. ‘A Man Called Sun’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

11. ‘A Northern Soul’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

12. ‘Space And Time’ – Brixton Academy (16/1/98)

13. ‘This Is Music – Manchester Academy (11/8/97)

14. ‘Weeping Willow’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)

15. ‘Stormy Clouds’ (and Reprise) – Manchester Academy (11/8/97) 7.24

DVD

The Video 1996-1998

Later with Jools Holland – 01/11/97

1. ‘Lucky Man’

2. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

3. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

4. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

Live at Haigh Hall

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Weeping Willow’

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

11. ‘Velvet Morning’

12. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

13. ‘One Day’

14. ‘History’

15. ‘Come On’

The promo videos:

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

‘Lucky Man’

‘Lucky Man’ (US version)

‘Sonnet’

4) VINYL BOX SET

DOUBLE LP1

Remastered album

Side 1

1. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

2. ‘Sonnet’

3. ‘The Rolling People’

Side 2

4. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

5. ‘Catching The Butterfly

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

Side 3

7. ‘Space and Time’

8. ‘Weeping Willow’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

10. ‘One Day’

Side 4

11. ‘This Time’

12. ‘Velvet Morning’

13. ‘Come On’

DOUBLE LP2

B-sides, session tracks issued in 2004* Side 1

1. ‘Lord I Guess I’ll Never Know’

2. ‘Country Song’

3. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (James Lavelle Remix)

4. ‘So Sister’

Side 2

5. ‘Echo Bass’

6. ‘Three Steps’

7. ‘The Crab’

8. ‘Stamped’

Side 3

9. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – original demo

10. ‘Never Wanna See You Cry’

11. ‘(Bitter Sweet Symphony) MSG’

12. ‘The Longest Day’

Side 4

13. ‘Lucky Man’ (Happiness More Or Less)

14. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ (extended version)

15. ‘This Could Be My Moment’

16. ‘Monte Carlo’

DOUBLE LP3

Live at Haigh Hall

Side 1

1. ‘This Is Music’

2. ‘Space And Time’

3. ‘Catching The Butterfly’

4. ‘Sonnet’

Side 2

5. ‘The Rolling People’

6. ‘Neon Wilderness’

7. ‘Weeping Willow’

8. ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

9. ‘Lucky Man’

Side 3

10. ‘Life’s An Ocean’

11. ‘Velvet Morning ‘

12. ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

Side 4

13. ‘One Day’

14. ‘History’

15. ‘Come On’

D2C 12” SINGLE

A

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ – Alt. Version

B

‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – Washington DC 9.30 Club (3/11/97)