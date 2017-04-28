The War On Drugs announce 2017 tour including UK dates

Band's live stint will span September through to November

The War On Drugs have announced a tour for later this year, including a series of UK and European dates.

The Adam Granduciel-led band earned widespread acclaim for 2014’s breakthrough third album, ‘Lost In The Dream’. They recently shared their new single ‘Thinking Of A Place’, their first new song in three years and a 11-minute track marking Record Store Day 2017.

The War On Drugs will kick off their tour with a hometown gig in Philadelphia on September 21 before touring the US and Canada through to October.

Their European tour starts in November and includes UK stops in Glasgow, Manchester and London. See the full tour schedule and ticket details at the band’s website. Their UK dates are below.

Thursday 9th November – GLASGOW – Barrowlands

Friday 10th November – GLASGOW – Barrowlands

Sunday 12th November – MANCHESTER – O2 Apollo

Tuesday 14th November – LONDON – Alexandra Palace

The band are thought to be working on their long-awaited follow-up to ‘Lost In The Dream’ – with the record set to be the first full-length release on their new recording contract with Atlantic.

Last year, The War On Drugs contributed a cover of ‘Touch of Grey’ to a Grateful Dead covers album.

The extensive tribute collection – entitled ‘Day Of The Dead’ – took over four years to record and compile, and featured over 60 artists including Mumford and Sons, The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Wilco, Fucked Up and The Walkmen.