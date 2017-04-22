The Adam Granduciel-led band have released their first new song since their acclaimed 2014 album 'Lost In A Dream'

The War On Drugs have shared their new single, ‘Thinking Of A Place’ – listen to the track below.

The Adam Granduciel-led band earned widespread acclaim for their breakout third album, ‘Lost In The Dream’, in 2014 – which was also their last release.

The band have now returned with their first new song in three years. Marking Record Store Day 2017 – which takes place today (April 22) – The War On Drugs have shared ‘Thinking Of A Place’. The 11-minute track has been released on a limited 12″ for the annual vinyl celebration, and the psychedelic-tinged song is now available to listen to online.

Listen to The War On Drugs’ new song, ‘Thinking Of A Place’, below.

The band are thought to be working on their long-awaited follow-up to ‘Lost In The Dream’ – with the record set to be the first full-length release on their new recording contract with Atlantic.

Last year, The War On Drugs contributed a cover of ‘Touch of Grey’ to a Grateful Dead covers album.

The extensive tribute collection – entitled ‘Day Of The Dead’ – took over four years to record and compile, and featured over 60 artists including Mumford and Sons, The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Wilco, Fucked Up and The Walkmen.