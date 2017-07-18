Listen to The War On Drugs’ new single ‘Strangest Thing’

It's the second song to be shared from the band's forthcoming new album 'A Deeper Understanding', which is due out next month

The War On Drugs have shared their new single ‘Strangest Thing’ – listen to the track below.

The Adam Granduciel-led band will release their fourth studio album, ‘A Deeper Understanding’, on August 25 via Atlantic. The band announced the new record along with the release of its lead single, ‘Holding On’, last month. According to Atlantic, the album is a “band record in the noblest sense, featuring collaboration, coordination, and confidence at every turn.”

The War On Drugs have now followed up ‘Holding On’ with the new six-minute track ‘Strangest Thing’, while also releasing its accompanying video. The 8mm clip, which was directed by Shawn Brackbill, focuses on Granduciel as he walks around a disused factory building.

Watch the video for The War On Drugs’ new single ‘Strangest Thing’ below.

The full tracklist for ‘A Deeper Understanding’, meanwhile, is as follows:



1. ‘Up All Night’

2. ‘Pain’

3. ‘Holding On’

4. ‘Strangest Thing’

5. ‘Knocked Down’

6. ‘Nothing To Find’

7. ‘Thinking Of A Place’

8. ‘In Chains’

9. ‘Clean Living’

10. ‘You Don’t Have To Go’

The War On Drugs will support the release of ‘A Deeper Understanding’ with a five-date UK tour later this year. See the band’s confirmed live dates on these shores below.

November 9 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands

November 10 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands

November 12 – Manchester @ O2 Apollo Manchester

November 13 – Manchester @ O2 Apollo Manchester

November 14 – London @ Alexandra Palace