Does The Weeknd diss Justin Bieber over Selena Gomez relationship in new song?

'Some Way' is a collaboration with Toronto's Nav

The Weeknd appears to make reference to Justin Bieber in his new track ‘Some Way’.

Bieber recently branded The Weeknd’s music as “wack” – with attention drawn to the fact that the Toronto artist is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Selena Gomez, who previously dated Bieber. Bieber also appeared to troll The Weeknd in a video recently posted online.

‘Some Way’ is a collaboration with Toronto artist Nav and includes the lyrics: “I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way / She just want a n***a like me, you feelin’ some way” and “Think your girl fell in love with me / She say my fuck and my tongue game a remedy”.

Elsewhere in the track, Nav raps: “I think the belts inside the store look better on my waist/I think my nuts look better on her face”. Listen below.

The Weeknd recently performed with Daft Punk at the Grammys. Taking to the stage to his hit ‘Starboy’, The Weeknd segued into his Daft Punk collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’, flanked by the electronic duo.

Bieber, meanwhile, boycotted the event over objections regarding the ceremony’s representation.

