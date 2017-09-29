(but it's basically all sold out)

The Weeknd has released his new Autumn clothing line in collaboration with H&M.

The line, The Weeknd x H&M came out yesterday, but many fans were left disappointed when they tried to purchase items.

Featuring a selection of jackets, hoodies and t-shirts, the streetwear items come in at H&M’s distinctive affordable prices, with the most expensive piece, a long black parka, costing just $99.

Whilst American fans have been given the full collection, there are only a selection of The Weeknd’s designs available on the British H&M site. However, a tweet by the British H&M customer service assures fans it will be coming soon.

In addition, many items have sold out from stores.

The online Canadian store has officially sold out.

One Canadian eBay user is attempting to sell the burgundy hoodie for C $150 (approx £89.50), and the silk bomber for C $200 (approx £119.33 ).

His stylish streetwear has made The Weeknd a regular name in the world of fashion. In August, the musician released his sneaker collaboration with Puma.

The Canadian singer is currently touring his Starboy: Legend Of The Fall world tour, with dates in the US, New Zealand and Australia scheduled through the rest of 2017. A few days ago, it was reported that two members of the tour crew were being investigated following reports of a sexual assault at the Ohio State University Campus.

The Weeknd’s third studio album, ‘Starboy’, was released last year. The record featured guest collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Daft Punk and Kendrick Lamar.