Fans react to The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s reported new relationship

The two artists were spotted in public together over the weekend, sparking speculation that they are an item

Fans of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have registered their surprise at the news that the two artists are reportedly in a relationship.

The Weeknd – AKA Abel Tesfaye, who released his third studio album ‘Starboy’ in November – and Gomez were spotted embracing by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Santa Monica over the weekend, leading to mass online speculation that the two are currently in a relationship.

While neither artist has verified the pictures, fans of both The Weeknd and Gomez have been registering their surprise on social media. Some online observers have also pointed to the additional context that The Weeknd recently ended his long-term relationship with Bella Hadid – a close friend of Gomez – in November.

See a selection of the fan reaction to The Weeknd and Gomez’s new relationship below.

Back in August, Gomez announced that she would be taking an indefinite break from music after suffering from anxiety and depression following her lupus diagnosis.

The pop singer and Spring Breakers star had previously revealed that she has undergone chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease, a disorder that affects the body’s immune system, whereby the body becomes hyperactive and attacks its own tissue. It is not yet known when she will resume her music career.