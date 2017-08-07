The Weeknd has teamed up with Puma to create the signature Starboy shoe

The Weeknd has officially launched his shoe collaboration with sportswear brand Puma, and has set a release date of August 24th for the sneakers.

The collection, named ‘Parallel’, will feature white and army green high top trainers alongside t-shirts, trousers and denim jackets.

The Weeknd joined Puma as a creative ambassador in November to start developing the collection. Other celebrities who’ve partnered with the brand include Kylie Jenner and Big Sean, as well as Rihanna, who serves as the creative director for the Puma women’s collections.

Speaking to Footwear News, The Weeknd said that he hoped the ‘Parallel’ would have universal appeal. “I just want to see everyone wearing it. I want it to be part of pop culture. I want to walk down the street and see kids wearing it and women wearing it. I want to see the pope wearing it. I want to see [Barack] Obama wearing it. I want to see Elon Musk wearing it.”

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, explained that the Parallel is what he imagines his signature ‘Starboy’ character would wear. “I feel like the Puma shoe is a part of the ‘Starboy’ world. It’s the shoe Starboy would wear. We actually revealed we were first working with Puma in the ‘Starboy’ video.”

The musician revealed that the creative team were already working on their follow up collaboration with Puma, but kept details vague: “I’m gonna keep that a secret.”

The ‘Parallel’ collection is released on August 24, with sneakers priced at $220.