The White Stripes to reissue classic albums on cassette for the first time

The new releases will mark Cassette Store Day, which falls on Saturday (October 14)

The White Stripes will reissue their first three albums on cassette for the first time ever this weekend.

The three albums in question – ‘The White Stripes’ (1999), ‘De Stijl’ (2000) and ‘White Blood Cells’ (2001) – have all been remastered for the new release to mark Cassette Store Day in the US, which falls on Saturday (October 14) and is due to take place in record stores across the world.

The records will be printed onto white cassettes exclusively for Cassette Store Day, while black cassette versions of the three albums will also be released in the near future.

See an image of the new cassettes in question below.

Meanwhile, a new live album from the band, who were last active in 2011, was also recently announced.

Since disbanding six years ago, The White Stripes have put out five live albums on frontman Jack White‘s Third Man Records – including ‘The White Stripes’ First Show: Live On Bastille Day’, which was released back in July.

The live record in question will only be available as part of Third Man’s Vault Subscriptions series, which gives fans a quarterly package featuring a 12″ and 7″ record and a “bonus item” – as well as live chats with Jack White, exclusive news and music, and access to the Vault Novelties shop.