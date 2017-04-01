Watch footage from The Who’s special performance of ‘Tommy’

The veteran band played every song from their 1969 album during their benefit gig at the Teenage Cancer Trust series of events

The Who marked their special gig at this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust event by playing the entirety of their 1969 album ‘Tommy’ – watch fan-shot footage of some of the songs below.

The veteran band performed as part of the annual charity event, which sees a series of gigs taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is primarily organised by The Who frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend.

Taking to the grand stage on Thursday night (March 30), The Who marked the occasion by treating fans to every cut from ‘Tommy’ – with some songs being played live for the first time in over 28 years.

As well as the likes of ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ and ‘I’m Free’, the band also played some rarely-performed tracks from the album like ‘Welcome’, ‘Go To The Mirror!’ and ‘Underture’.

Watch fan-shot footage from the gig, and see the full setlist, below.

The Who played:

I Can’t Explain

Substitute

Overture

It’s a Boy

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

Eyesight to the Blind (Sonny Boy Williamson cover)

Christmas

Cousin Kevin

The Acid Queen

Do You Think It’s Alright?

Fiddle About

Pinball Wizard

Go to the Mirror!

There’s a Doctor

Tommy Can You Hear Me?

Smash the Mirror

I’m Free

Miracle Cure

Sensation

Underture

Sally Simpson

Welcome

Tommy’s Holiday Camp

We’re Not Gonna Take It

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Join Together

Baba O’Riley

Who Are You

Meanwhile, Daltrey revealed earlier this week that he’s hoping to “hand over the reins” of organising the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gigs to Noel Gallagher.