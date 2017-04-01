Watch footage from The Who’s special performance of ‘Tommy’

The veteran band played every song from their 1969 album during their benefit gig at the Teenage Cancer Trust series of events
The Who marked their special gig at this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust event by playing the entirety of their 1969 album ‘Tommy’ – watch fan-shot footage of some of the songs below.
The veteran band performed as part of the annual charity event, which sees a series of gigs taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is primarily organised by The Who frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend.
Taking to the grand stage on Thursday night (March 30), The Who marked the occasion by treating fans to every cut from ‘Tommy’ – with some songs being played live for the first time in over 28 years.
As well as the likes of ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ and ‘I’m Free’, the band also played some rarely-performed tracks from the album like ‘Welcome’, ‘Go To The Mirror!’ and ‘Underture’.
Watch fan-shot footage from the gig, and see the full setlist, below.
The Who played:
I Can’t Explain
Substitute
Overture
It’s a Boy
1921
Amazing Journey
Sparks
Eyesight to the Blind (Sonny Boy Williamson cover)
Christmas
Cousin Kevin
The Acid Queen
Do You Think It’s Alright?
Fiddle About
Pinball Wizard
Go to the Mirror!
There’s a Doctor
Tommy Can You Hear Me?
Smash the Mirror
I’m Free
Miracle Cure
Sensation
Underture
Sally Simpson
Welcome
Tommy’s Holiday Camp
We’re Not Gonna Take It
Won’t Get Fooled Again
Join Together
Baba O’Riley
Who Are You
Meanwhile, Daltrey revealed earlier this week that he’s hoping to “hand over the reins” of organising the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gigs to Noel Gallagher.