The Wombats announce more shows to celebrate 10 years of debut album

The band add gigs in Liverpool and Glasgow to their already-announced show in London.

The Wombats have announced two more shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’.

The band’s acclaimed 2007 debut contained the indie dancefloor staples ‘Let’s Dance To Joy Division’, ‘Kill The Director’, ‘Backfire At The Disco’ and ‘Moving To New York’ – and has since sold more than 335,000 copies.

They had already announced an anniversary show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 30. Now they have added two further shows at O2 Academy Glasgow on June 27 and Liverpool University on June 29. Tickets for both of the new shows go on sale this Friday (February 24).

Check out their full list of anniversary tour dates below:

Tue June 27 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu June 29 2017 – LIVERPOOL University

Fri June 30 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

When they announced their London show last month, the band also told fans that new music would be coming “this year”.

The band’s third and most recent album ‘Glitterbug‘ was released in 2015, after a four-year wait from predecessor ‘This Modern Glitch’. However, frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy has insisted that fans won’t have to wait as long for album no.4.

“I’ve been working out here in L.A. on new stuff and gonna go see Dan and Tord in two weeks in Oslo to work on even more stuff,” said Murphy. “There’s lots of songs in the works and there’s going to be more once we get to Oslo.”

He added: “We’re making an effort to not take as long as we have done between previous albums so this one’s going to be out quicker than you would think.

“It’ll be the back-end of the summer – if not the album then a single.”