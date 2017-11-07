Listen to The Wombats’ new single ‘Lemon To A Knife Fight’

It's from Liverpool band's fourth album 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'

The Wombats return with a new single. Scroll below to hear ‘Lemon To A Knife Fight’.

The Liverpool band’s third album ‘Glitterbug’ was released in 2015 and they will now follow it up with new record ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’, out February 9, 2018.

Ahead of their new LP, the band have unveiled lead single ‘Lemon To A Knife Fight’. It was premiered today by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1. Listen now beneath, via The Fader.

Frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy says that the song “came around after my wife and I had a huge argument on Mulholland Drive. I’d been watching tons of David Lynch too, the song just kind of fell out of me.”

You can pre-order the new album here. The full tracklist is below.

Cheetah Tongue Lemon to a Knife Fight Turn Black Flamingo White Eyes Lethal Combination Out Of My Head I Only Wear Black Ice Cream Dip You In Honey I Dont Know Why I Like You But I Do

The Wombats gave an update about their new album earlier this year, with Murphy saying: “I’ve been working out here in LA on new stuff and gonna go see Dan and Tord in two weeks in Oslo to work on even more stuff. There’s lots of songs in the works and there’s going to be more once we get to Oslo.”

“We’re making an effort to not take as long as we have done between previous albums so this one’s going to be out quicker than you would think,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Wombats are set to tour the US with Weezer and the Pixies next year.