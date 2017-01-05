The xx reveal 2017 North American tour dates

Band will support third album 'I See You' in the US and Canada during April and May

Yesterday (January 4), it was reported that The xx had been breaking news of an upcoming North American tour to fans by mailing them invitations. Now, the band’s full tour schedule has been revealed.

The band are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated new album ‘I See You’ next week, but have now confirmed they will play live dates in the US and Canada later this year.

Fans had already taken to social media to post photos of invitations listing tour dates and confirmation that they will be on the band’s guestlist for their nearest show. The surprise came with the vinyl release of the band’s single ‘On Hold’. A similar strategy was used to announce their European tour in November.

The xx’s full North American tour schedule is now listed below. It starts with Coachella in April and runs through to late May. See beneath.

Indio, Coachella (April 14)

San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (15)

Phoenix, Mesa Amphitheatre (19)

Indio, Coachella (21)

Portland, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum (23)

Seattle, WaMu Theater (24)

Vancouver, Thunderbird Arena at UBC (25)

St Paul, The Palace Theatre (28)

Milwaukee, The Eagles Ballroom (29)

Chicago, Aragon Ballroom (May 1)

Detroit, The Masonic Temple Detroit (2)

Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion (3)

Columbus, Express Live! (5)

Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion (6)

Dallas, South Side Ballroom (8)

Houston, Revention Music Center (9)

Austin, ACL Live at the Moody Theatre (10)

Raleigh, The Red Hat Amphitheater (14)

Pittsburgh, Stage AE (16)

Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at the Mann (17)

New York, Forest Hills Stadium (19)

Toronto, Echo Beach (23)

Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau (24)

Portland, Thompson’s Point (26)

After unveiling new song ‘Say Something Loving’ at the weekend, the band release third LP ‘I See You’ on 13 January.

It has been reported that The xx sample Drake on a new song from the deluxe edition of their album.

The xx

Singer Romy Madley Croft recently announced her engagement to girlfriend, designer and artist Hannah Marshall. “Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question,” Croft wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her and Marshall kissing. “I said yes!”

This comes after fellow xx member Oli Sim recently spoke out about his battle with alcoholism – when he found himself “reaching an age where being the drunkest person in the room isn’t charming anymore”.

He continued: “I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating—‘celebrating’—the past few years. Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn’t want to. And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it’s all or nothing for me, so right now it’s just nothing.”

Sim added: “I was the last person to think that I wasn’t drinking… successfully. Everyone had voiced their opinions. But the problem was that I was, I suppose, distancing myself, so I thought, ‘How would they know?’ That’s real telltale. Romy and Jamie confronting me independently was… the last straw. The fact that I wasn’t being creative hit harder—and kidding myself that I felt more creative with a drink in me.”

