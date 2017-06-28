The xx cancel their upcoming Night + Day festival

Sampha, Robyn, Warpaint were also due to appear at the three-day event in Iceland.

The xx have cancelled their upcoming Night + Day festival in Iceland for “environmental” reasons.

The three-day festival was due to take place from July 14-16 in the vicinity of Skógafoss, a famous waterfall in southern Iceland. As well as a set from The xx, it was due to include performances from Sampha, Robyn, Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt, Kamasi Washington and Floating Points.

However, after Skógafoss was added to the country’s list of endangered areas, organisers have decided that the festival is no longer viable. A statement published in the Reykjavík Grapevine reads: “We regret to announce that Night + Day Iceland will not be going ahead. The location for the festival at Skógafoss has recently been added to the Environment Agency of Iceland’s list of endangered areas and there is simply not enough time for the promoters to ensure that the event will have no impact at all on the site.”

The statement adds: “The promoters have been working non-stop to secure another location but regrettably there is nowhere suitable that can host the festival with such short notice. Full refunds including all booking fees will be issued to all ticket holders directly from the ticket agency with whom you purchased asap.”

The xx delivered a stellar set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Friday night (June 23), right before headliners Radiohead.

They are due to play Roskilde festival in Denmark this weekend before playing festivals in Europe, the US and Asia throughout the summer. They’ll return to the UK for headline shows at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard in Glasgow on August 29 and 30 and a Bestival set during the weekend of September 7-10.