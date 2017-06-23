The xx recall their ‘happiest moments ever’ at ‘best festival in the world’ Glastonbury

Oliver Sim remembers dancing to Beyoncé with a broken foot

The xx described Glastonbury as the “best festival in the world” during their Pyramid Stage set on Friday evening (June 23), recalling having their “happiest moments ever” at the festival.

The London trio followed Royal Blood on the festival’s main stage, taking to the stage at 7.30pm.

Halfway through the set, vocalist/bassist Oliver Sim told the crowd: “This is the best festival in the world. It really is. I’ve had some of my happiest moments ever here.”

He then remembered: “In 2011, I came here with a broken foot. I was watching Beyoncé over there and I was dancing with one leg, having a great time. And in 2013, I came here and I fell off the back of the Other Stage onto my face. It didn’t stop me, I still had a great time.”

“The moral of the story is enjoy yourself. Really enjoy yourself. Take care of yourselves but let go of anything going on back home,” he concluded.

The first day of music at Glastonbury has so far seen Royal Blood toast their number one album during their Pyramid Stage set and Johnny Depp joining country icon Kris Kristofferson.

The Haçienda Classic kicked the festival off at the Pyramid Stage on Friday, delivered a set of orchestra-rave mash-ups. Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook and UK soul star Rowetta lead a minute’s silence for those who lost their lives in the Manchester and London attacks and the tragic victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Radiohead headline the Pyramid Stage this evening.