The xx share new song ‘Say Something Loving’

Group release new album 'I See You' on January 13th

The xx have shared a new song ‘Say Something Loving’ ahead of the release of their third album ‘I See You’ on January 13th.

Taking to Twitter today (January 1st), the band wrote: “Happy 2017! We are so excited to release our new album ‘I See You’ on January 13th and to share new music with you.”

They then tweeted a video, with the caption; “A few weeks ago we were in Tokyo and filmed ourselves doing karaoke to our new song ‘Say Something Loving’, we had a lot of fun! xx The xx”. The video features an official clip of the song which you can see below.

They then revealed that ‘Say Something Loving’ will be available to stream in full from midnight (January 2nd).

Read more: The xx’s New Album: Release Date, Tour Dates, New Tracks And Everything You Need To Know

‘I See You’ was recorded between March 2014 and August 2016 in New York, Texas, Reykjavik, Los Angeles and London and produced by the band’s Jamie Smith, plus Rodaidh McDonald. It has been described as “more outward-looking, open and expansive”.

See the full album tracklisting below:

1. ‘Dangerous’

2. ‘Say Something Loving’

3. ‘Lips’

4. ‘A Violent Noise’

5. ‘Performance’

6. ‘Replica’

7. ‘Brave For You’

8. ‘On Hold’

9. ‘I Dare You’

10. ‘Test Me’

The xx shared a video for ‘On Hold’ in November. It was filmed entirely in Marfa, Texas. ‘On Hold’ samples Hall and Oates’ 1981 track ‘I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)’. After it was released, Daryl Hall told the band to “pay me” for the sample.

The xx are set to head on tour next year. See their 2017 UK dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)