Listen to The xx’s ‘Night + Day’ radio shows from their recent London residency

The programmes were broadcast during the band's seven-gig stint at the O2 Academy Brixton earlier this month

The xx‘s ‘Night + Day’ radio shows have been released in full following the conclusion of their residency at the O2 Academy Brixton – listen to the programmes below.

The south London band recently played seven straight nights at the legendary London venue, where they were joined on stage by the likes of Florence Welch, Robyn and Savages’ frontwoman Jehnny Beth.

During the ‘Night + Day’ residency, the ‘I See You’ band hosted a series of radio shows on the station Reprezent 107.3 FM which featured special guests that included Beth and Sampha. Jamie xx also performed a special DJ mix with David Wrench, while the likes of Goldie, Novelist and BBC DJ Gilles Peterson all contributed to the series of shows.

Listen to the full range of The xx’s Reprezent 107.3 FM shows below.

The XX & Reprezent present “Night + Day” by Reprezent 107.3FM This playlist contains highlights of ‘Night & Day’ – a week of unique radio collaborations with The XX and Young Turks, including artists such as Novelist, Nadia Rose, Mollies Collins, Gilles Peterson, Kurupt FM and many more.

The xx are currently on tour in South America, where they’re playing a number of festival shows. See those dates below.

March 2017

26 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza

31 San Isidro, Argentina – Lollapalooza

APRIL 2017

01 San Isidro, Argentina – Lollapalooza

01 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

02 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

The xx will also perform at NOS Alive 2017 in Portugal this summer, joining a line-up that includes Savages, Depeche Mode, Wild Beasts, Phoenix, The Kills, Warpaint, and Alt-J.