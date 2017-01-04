The xx announce North American tour by sending free tickets to fans

Band release new album 'I See You' next week

The xx have announced their North American tour by sending mailed invitations to fans.

The band are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated new album ‘I See You’ next week, but have now confirmed they will play US live dates later this year.

Fans have taken to social media to post photos of invitations listing tour dates and confirmation that they will be on the band’s guestlist for their nearest show. The surprise came with the vinyl release of the band’s single ‘On Hold’. A similar strategy was used to announce their European tour in November.

As Pitchfork reports, shows have so far been confirmed in Philadelphia, Portland and Dallas. A full tour announcement is expected shortly.

After unveiling new song ‘Say Something Loving’ at the weekend, the band release third LP ‘I See You’ on 13 January.

Singer Romy Madley Croft recently announced her engagement to girlfriend, designer and artist Hannah Marshall. “Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question,” Croft wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her and Marshall kissing. “I said yes!”

This comes after fellow xx member Oli Sim recently spoke out about his battle with alcoholism – when he found himself “reaching an age where being the drunkest person in the room isn’t charming anymore”.

He continued: “I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating—‘celebrating’—the past few years. Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn’t want to. And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it’s all or nothing for me, so right now it’s just nothing.”

Sim added: “I was the last person to think that I wasn’t drinking… successfully. Everyone had voiced their opinions. But the problem was that I was, I suppose, distancing myself, so I thought, ‘How would they know?’ That’s real telltale. Romy and Jamie confronting me independently was… the last straw. The fact that I wasn’t being creative hit harder—and kidding myself that I felt more creative with a drink in me.”

Watch MØ talk about wanting to work with Jamie xx below: