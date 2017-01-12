Watch The xx play their new album in livestream

Band release 'I See You' on Friday

The xx are rehearsing their new album in a livestreamed performance today.

The band are gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated new album ‘I See You’ on Friday (January 13).

Ahead of its release, the band are at London’s RAK Studios, performing songs from the record.

“We’re back at RAK Studios in London today rehearsing for our tour,” the band say in a message posted to Facebook.

“To celebrate our new album ‘I See You’ coming out at midnight, we wanted to play some of our new songs for you all. We’ll be going live on all of our social channels throughout the day, so stay tuned!”

See below and keep eyes peeled for the livesteams.

Singer Romy Madley Croft recently announced her engagement to girlfriend, designer and artist Hannah Marshall. “Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question,” Croft wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her and Marshall kissing. “I said yes!”

This comes after fellow xx member Oli Sim recently spoke out about his battle with alcoholism – when he found himself “reaching an age where being the drunkest person in the room isn’t charming anymore”.

He continued: “I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating—‘celebrating’—the past few years. Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn’t want to. And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it’s all or nothing for me, so right now it’s just nothing.”

Sim added: “I was the last person to think that I wasn’t drinking… successfully. Everyone had voiced their opinions. But the problem was that I was, I suppose, distancing myself, so I thought, ‘How would they know?’ That’s real telltale. Romy and Jamie confronting me independently was… the last straw. The fact that I wasn’t being creative hit harder—and kidding myself that I felt more creative with a drink in me.”