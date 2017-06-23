It's available now for download.

The XX have released a digital deluxe version of their third album ‘I See You’, only hours before they support Radiohead on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

Exclusive NME offer with Amazon Music Unlimited – get 60 days of music without paying anything

The deluxe version of their third album includes three new songs – Naive, Seasons Run, and Brave For You (Marfa Demo).

All three songs previously featured on the ‘I See You’ boxset release, but it is the first time they’ve been available in digital format.

They’ve also released a video to accompany Brave For You (Marfa Demo). You can watch it below.

Earlier this year, The xx also released a short film about their special ‘Night + Day’ residency at London’s Brixton Academy.

The trio took over the legendary London venue for a record-breaking seven nights, headlining each show after a specially-curated programme of support acts and DJs. During the residency, the band also collaborated with Robyn, Savages singer Jehnny Beth, Florence Welch, Feist and more.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Describing the residency, singer Romy Madley-Croft said: “Coming back to Brixton and just seeing how everyone just co-exists really beautifully, I love that.

“Night + Day’ was originally just an idea to do something a bit different, and a bit more than just a gig. To be honest, we didn’t know that these Brixton shows were going to become ‘Night + Day’ – it just sort of happened in an organic way because we were suddenly playing all these shows.”