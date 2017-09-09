The XX plead for unity during “scary times” as they headline Bestival

"We live in scary times".

The XX made a massive plea for unity during “scary times” as they headlined Bestival last night.

The band, who were taking top billing on The Castle Stage, took a brief moment out of their set to hail fans for “forgetting all the bullshit in the world”.

“I love festivals. We live in scary times. It’s quite isolating”, bassist Oliver Sim told the crowd.

“So to have everyone together forgetting all the bullshit in the world, it’s so important”, he said.

During the set, singer Romy Madley-Croft also reflected upon their return to Bestival, admitting that they were bowled over to take top billing after previously playing in 2012.

And after releasing third album ‘I See You’ earlier this year, they’re also gearing up to release new upbeat remixes of older songs.

“We’ve got plans to release our techno tunes,” she said in an interview with The Courier.

“We’ve loved having more upbeat music in our set. We’ve remixed ourselves, there’s some older songs that we now play at 120 bpm.”

It was also recently confirmed that The xx will be among the performers at the Mercury Music Prize award ceremony next month.

The event takes place at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 14. Each nominated artist will play a selected track on the night, with the exception of Ed Sheeran.