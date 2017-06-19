Third Man Records to release deluxe reissue box set of The White Stripes’ ‘Icky Thump’

It's been ten years since the record was originally released

Third Man Records have announced they will release a deluxe reissue box set of The White Stripes‘ ‘Icky Thump‘.

The record was the duo’s sixth and final studio album together. It was released in 2007 and the band split four years later. It charted at Number One on the Official UK Albums Chart and won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2008.

To celebrate the album’s tenth anniversary, and The White Stripes’ 20th, Jack White’s record label will put out a coloured double LP set that will come with 12″ resissues of the record’s nine b-sides. It will also include ‘The Red Demos’ (a collection of pre-album demos), a photo book, an art print by album artwork designer Rob Jones and pin badges.

As Spin reports, it will be packaged in a “soft-touch coated telescoping box” and is being released as part of Third Man’s Vault subscription series.

You can listen to a teaser for the record at Third Man’s Soundcloud or find more information on their website.

Meanwhile, Jack White announced recently that he will release a children’s book later this year.

The picture book will be called We’re Going To Be Friends and is inspired by the song of the same name by The White Stripes.

Elinor Blake, who is an animator who has worked on the likes of The Ren & Stimpy Show and Pee Wee’s Playhouse, has illustrated the book.

We’re Going To Be Friends charts the adventures of Suzy Lee and her friend – characters that also appear in the song. It will be available from November 7 via Third Man Books and, as Pitchfork reports, will come with a download of ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ as well as cover versions by Woodstation Elementary School Singers and April March, aka Blake.