Thirty Seconds To Mars share super patriotic new ‘Walk On Water’ video

The Jared Leto-directed clip documents 'a day in the life of America'

Thirty Seconds To Mars have shared a patriotic, America-obsessed new video for recent single ‘Walk On Water’.

The single was released back in August – it’s a rousing call to arms that sees the band dissecting the state of the nation and calling for unity in America. Its new music video echoes that mindset, with the Jared Leto-directed clip compiled of fan submissions, under the pretence of documenting ‘a day in the life of America’. A longer documentary film will compile further footage.

“Virtually everything you are about to see happened on a single day in the United States of America, July 4th, 2017,” the band write. “Over 10,000 generous and creative people submitted footage – in addition to our 92 professional crews.

“We filmed in all fifty states, Puerto Rico and D.C. and captured a portrait of this country that is absolutely beautiful, challenging and unforgettable. A very small selection of that footage you see here. The rest will be part of the documentary film, A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AMERICA (directed by Jared Leto), that is a companion piece to our brand new album.”

They also tease: “The album. The film. The tour. Coming #soon.”

Watch Thirty Seconds To Mars’ new ‘Walk On Water’ music video below.

“‘Walk On Water’ is a song for all of us”, singer Jared Leto said previously.

“It’s a song about freedom, about persistence, about change and about fighting for what you believe in. It is a call to arms but also full of the optimism and hope that is such an integral part of the American Dream.”

Thirty Seconds To Mars play the following UK dates next year.

Fri March 23 2018 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat March 24 2018 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun March 25 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue March 27 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu March 29 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Arena