Thirty Seconds To Mars have teased their new single

See the band poke fun at themselves in a new clip

Thirty Seconds to Mars have teased a new single ‘Walk On Water’ – their first new music in four years.

They first teased their return with a teaser video, posted to Twitter back in June.

The band released a short skit to mark the occasion, which saw them baring the brunt of a rant from a record label exec.

‘Walk On Water’ will make its television debut on the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27th. Check out the teaser video below.

Speaking of the band’s return, frontman Jared Leto said: “After four long years, hundreds of days, thousands of hours, gazillions of seconds, we have finally managed to finish a single fu**ing song. Whoever thought “soon” would actually be here “now””

“With the help of groundbreaking nanotechnology, chatbots and self-driving music software, we have wrangled from the depths of our cold black hearts, some semblance of a song,” he added.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and we couldn’t be more proud to share with you the first first single off of our new album. And yes, we have been working on it for four years. The last time we put an album out, there were no self driving cars, no fidget spinners, President Trump was still that guy on The Apprentice and Jon Snow hadn’t even died yet. #SpoilerAlert”

Last month, the band asked fans to share their 4th of July footage for a new, America-themed film project.

The video, titled A Day In The Life Of America, acted as a “filmed portrait” of the USA today. It compiled fan footage from across all 50 states, in an effort to capture “24 hours in the life of our country on Independence Day”.