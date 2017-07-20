This is how much the BBC’s highest-paid radio DJs are earning

Nick Grimshaw is the highest paid Radio 1 DJ.

BBC stars known primarily as radio presenters make up a sizeable portion of the corporation’s highest earners.

A review published yesterday (July 19) features 96 BBC stars who earn more than £150,000 a year. Their salaries are listed in brackets of £50,000.

Chris Evans, Graham Norton, Jeremy Vine, and John Humphrys are the corporation’s highest paid radio stars, though their annual salaries take into account fees for their TV appearances, too.

Nick Grimshaw is the highest-paid BBC Radio 1 DJ, followed by Scott Mills and Greg James. BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright, Jo Whiley, Simon Mayo, Zoe Ball, and Mark Radcliffe all appear on the list.

Of the 96 stars who appear on the list as a whole, just 32 are women. It has since been reported that some of the corporation’s highest paid male stars are likely to face salary cuts in order to close the gender pay gap.

Check out the BBC’s highest paid radio stars, and their annual salaries in brackets of £50,000, below.

1. Chris Evans £2.20m-£2.25m

2. Graham Norton £850,000-£900,000

3. Jeremy Vine £700,000-£750,000

4. John Humphrys £600,000-£650,000

5. Steve Wright £500,000-£550,000

6. Nicky Campbell £400,00-£450,000

7. Nick Grimshaw £350,000-£400,000

7. Vanessa Feltz £350,000-£400,000

7. Simon Mayo £350,000-£400,000

7. Eddie Mair £300,000-£350,000

7. Lauren Laverne £300,000-£350,000

7. Nick Grimshaw £300,000-£350,000

13. Zoe Ball £250,000-£300,000

13. Scott Mills £250,000-£300,000

13. Trevor Nelson £250,000-£300,000

13. Nick Robinson £250,000-£300,000

13. Ken Bruce £250,000-£300,000

18. Mishal Husain £200,000-£250,000

18. Mark Radcliffe £200,000-£250,000

20. Greg James £150,000-£200,000

20. Shaun Keaveny £150,000-£200,000

20. Moira Stuart £150,000-£200,000

20. Jo Whiley £150,000-£200,000

20. Justin Webb £150,000-£200,000