Thom Yorke discusses how he nearly walked off stage during Radiohead’s Glastonbury 1997 set

The band will return to Worthy Farm to headline this summer

It may have gone down in history as one of the best of all time, but now Thom Yorke has discussed how he came close to walking off stage during Radiohead‘s classic Glastonbury 1997 headline set.

The band rose to top of the bill on the Pyramid Stage in the wake of the release of the seminal ‘OK Computer’, and pulled off a set them cemented them as a British institution – however it was almost quite different.

In new interview with the BBC for Matt Everitt’s ‘The First Time’ on 6 Music, Yorke has spoken about how he nearly abandoned the performance during the encore because “all the speakers have been blowing up and stuff.”

“At one point I just went over to Ed [O’Brien, guitarist]. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘I’m off mate, see you later,'” said Yorke. “He turned around and went, ‘If you do, you’ll probably live the rest of your life regretting it’. I went, ‘Good point.'”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Yorke also admitted that he initially didn’t want to perform at Glastonbury at all.

“I’d burnt myself out,” he said. “We had a meeting about what we were going to do for the shows and I was like, ‘I can’t do Glastonbury’. I just needed a break. And in fact I didn’t get one for another year and a bit, by which point I was pretty much catatonic.”

Read more: Why Radiohead headlining Glastonbury 2017 is such a big deal

The full interview will be available on the BBC 6 Music website this Sunday 11 June, before Thom Yorke’s appearance on ‘The First Time’ with Matt Everitt will be broadcast on BBC 6 Music on Sunday June 25 from 1-2pm.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are gearing up to release the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘OK Computer’ with three previously unreleased tracks. ‘OKNOTOK’ will be released on Friday June 23 – the same day they headline Glastonbury 2017. Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are also performing, while The National, The xx, Royal Blood, Katy Perry and many more are also set to perform.