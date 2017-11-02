Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke interviews Benedict Cumberbatch

Pair talk about Tibetan monasteries and learning to cry on cue

Thom Yorke has interviewed actor Benedict Cumberbatch for the latest issue of Interview magazine.

During their chat, the two stars (and close friends) discuss Cumberbatch’s new film The Current War, in which he plays inventor Thomas Edison, Cumberbatch’s experience teaching in a Tibetan monastery when he was 19 (“Only sleeping about four [hours], and eating, like, porridge and maybe a little stew”) and how Radiohead‘s latest album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ was written for car journey listening.

Our second in three generations of Hollywood rockstars (and three November covers) is Sherlock Holmes himself, #BenedictCumberbatch, interviewed by @radiohead frontman #ThomYorke. 📸 @mikaeljansson Styling @ludivinepoiblanc A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Elsewhere in the conversation, Yorke and Cumberbatch talk about what “kisses” is in Italian and the importance of actors being able to cry on cue (“I probably have cried on the toilet. I try not to, though,” Cumberbatch says).

Read the full feature here.

Meanwhile, Radiohead have announced plans to release a new songbook, featuring lyrics and chords for tracks from across the band’s whole career. It’s available for pre-order now, and orders are expected to start shipping on November 27.

The 400-page Radiohead: Complete is set to feature over 160 different tracks from across the Oxford band’s 32-year-long career, as well as brand new artwork from longtime collaborator Stanley Donwood.