Thom Yorke leads criticism against Theresa May for attempting to form government with DUP

'Have you no shame?'

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has led the charge in slamming Theresa May for attempting to form a government with the DUP.

After calling a snap election but failing to gain a majority, Prime Minister May and the Tories were suffered a humiliating blow when Labour made surprising and significant gains.

After the result of a hung parliament, a coalition would be needed by either side to form a government. Earlier today, May vowed to form a government of ‘certainty’ with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

Due to the DUP’s past of opposing same sex marriage and abortion, as well climate change denial, a number of figures from the world of music, entertainment and politics have hit out at the Tories – with Yorke saying “not my government – have you no shame?”

“I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government,” she said outside 10 Downing Street. “A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

“This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.”

“Cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it and giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe. The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do so that we will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a country in which no one and no community is left behind, a country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared across this United Kingdom.”

“Theresa May called this election in her party’s interest, not in the interest of our country”, said Jeremy Corbyn this morning. “She thought that with the backing of the billionaires and the corporate elite, she could take your vote for granted. But she underestimated the Labour Party and more importantly she underestimated you.”

“Now the Prime Minister has no authority and the Conservatives have no mandate to privatise and cut our NHS and cut school funding”.