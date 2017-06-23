Watch Thom Yorke taunt Theresa May by shouting ‘strong and stable’ during Radiohead’s Glastonbury set

Radiohead frontman appeared to mock Prime Minister's election catchphrase

Thom Yorke appeared to taunt Theresa May by shouting “strong and stable” during Radiohead‘s Glastonbury headline set.

Yorke’s band took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (June 23), the third time they have headlined the festival following previous outings in 1997 and 2003.

After performing ‘Myxomatosis’, Yorke was heard shouting “strong and stable” repeatedly, May’s much-derided catchphrase during the UK general election.

Radiohead then went on to play ‘Exit Music (for a Film)’, which ends with the lyrics: “We hope that you choke”.

Later, after ‘No Surprises’, Yorke said: “See you later, Theresa. Just shut the door on the way out.”

Radiohead played the following songs in total:

Daydreaming

Lucky

Ful Stop

Airbag

15 Step

Myxomatosis

Exit Music (for a Film)

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Let Down

Bloom

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

You and Whose Army?

There There

Bodysnatchers

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

No Surprises

Nude

2 + 2 = 5

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Lotus Flower

Creep

Karma Police

