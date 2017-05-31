Three bodies found in John Lennon’s former home

Police are appealing for information

Three bodies have been found in a flat John Lennon once lived in, in Liverpool.

Police were called to the ground floor flat on Falkner Street, near Toxteth, last night, where they found the bodies of a woman and two children.

A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder before being taken to hospital after falling ill. The arrested man is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Merseyside Police believe the incident was domestic in nature. It said it was not looking for anyone else, reports BBC News.

A police spokesman said tests were being carried out on a substance found at the scene. A post-mortem examination will also be carried out to establish the causes of death.

The flat was once owned by former Beatles manager, Brian Epstein. Lennon lived there with his first wife Cynthia shortly after they married in 1962.

It was also renowned for being a tour spot for Beatles fans.

Tour guide Jay Riley said: “This is where John and Cynthia, his first wife, spent their honeymoon and where he wrote the song Do You Want to Know a Secret.

“The reason he wrote the song Do You Want to Know a Secret is because this was Brian Epstein’s secret apartment.

“Brian Epstein was gay and up until 1967 in England it was illegal to be gay.

He added: “This is why it was called his secret apartment.”

Earlier this month, a new graphic novel based on Lennon’s time in New York was released.

Based on the 2010 novel ‘Lennon’ by David Foeniknos, the graphic novel is described as “true biographical fiction” and imagines Lennon recounting his life to an unnamed therapist living in his building.

Throughout the process, a timeline of Lennon’s life is presented including his upbringing in Liverpool, his time with The Beatles, his relationship with Yoko Ono and his solo career.