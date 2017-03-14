Ticket refund date for Glastonbury announced

Line-up announcement is due later this month

Glastonbury 2017 organisers have revealed the deadline to get a refund for this year’s festival.

Responding to a music fan, the festival confirmed the last date to claim the money back on your ticket will be midnight on Friday, May 5.

Those who paid the deposit back in October will be expected to settle the remaining balance during the first week of April.

A small batch of tickets will also go on sale shortly after.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that the next line-up announcement would be made in March – as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play‘, and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Foo Fighters were recently confirmed as the second headliner, joining Radiohead who’ll play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday. While Ed Sheeran and Green Day are among the bookies’ favourites for the final headliner, Wiley also confirmed himself to be performing at Glastonbury 2017, as have London Grammar.

Eavis recently denied that a ‘leaked’ Glastonbury 2017 line-up and timetable are true – slamming them as “fake news”.

Fans recently spread a supposed final line-up and timetable on the public-edited Clashfinder – showing Ed Sheeran as the third and final headliner, also revealing the likes of The xx, The Maccabees, Liam Gallagher, Kraftwerk, Craig David and more.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has since said: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line-up has not been leaked. The actual line-up will be with you soon.”

Sheeran has also responded to the rumours refusing to deny the rumours, and remained suspiciously coy and tight-lipped – responding with: “I… don’t know yet.

He did add however “I might be doing another festival, though,” but refused to elaborate on which one.

Sheeran has long been rumoured to headline Glastonbury – with the BBC recently ‘accidentally leaking’ the news.