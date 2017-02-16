Tickets for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ UK arena tour to go on sale tomorrow (February 17)

The band played their first shows in three years last month

Tickets for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ UK arena tour will go on sale tomorrow morning (February 17).

The band are scheduled to perform at five dates across England and Scotland in September, with the run of dates kicking off at Bournemouth International Centre on September 24.

They played their first shows in three years last month, also marking the group’s first live performances since Cave’s son Arthur died after falling from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015. His family’s ordeal became the subject of subsequent film and documentary ‘One More Time With Feeling’, also based on the recording of the acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree’.

“We’ve been in a strange place, I’m coming out and blinking into the light,” Cave said in a press release announcing the UK dates. “It’s good to be playing again.”

Tickets for the UK tour, which visits Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London, will go on sale at 9am tomorrow (February 17). They can be purchased via ticketing app Dice, whose policy is to never charge fans booking fees when selling tickets.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will play:

Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre (September 24)

Manchester, Arena (25)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (26)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (27)

London, The O2 (28)