Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festival 2018 are on sale now

Get over those post-festival blues by looking ahead to next year

As the recovery begins for thousands of music fans, tickets for Reading & Leeds 2018 are on sale now.

This weekend saw the likes of Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Bastille, Giggs, Major Lazer, Haim, Korn, Liam Gallagher and many more descend upon the twin sites of Richfield Park and Bramham Park for three days of epic music action.

The dust may have yet to settle on R&L 2017, but weekend tickets for next year are available now, along with the option to pay in instalments and the offer of ‘extras’. For tickets and information on Reading Festival 2018 visit here, and for Leeds visit here.

Speaking to NME about headlining Reading & Leeds Festival for a second time, Kasabian said it was ‘like a dream’.

“It was everything and more of what you expect,” guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME. “It was a massive crowd. You can always tell by the burger vans – if it stretches out to there then it’s like ‘shit, that was big’. It was huge. The encore was like a dream, it was insane. Time just stood still and I was gone.”

“The set was just like nuclear warfare which was great. If you’ve been there all day, then it’s not the time to drop a nice little acoustic number in there. It was like ‘let’s just go full throttle’ – and it worked. We did a nice little shout out to Nirvana because it was 25 years since they played, so we did ‘All Apologies’. I felt it on stage. It was a beautiful moment.”

Rumoured acts for Reading & Leeds 2018 include Wolf Alice, Queens Of The Stone Age and My Chemical Romance.