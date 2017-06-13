Tinashe responds to backlash after being quoted as saying the black community doesn’t ‘fully accept her’

Fans are reacting negatively to the singer's comments

Tinashe has responded to a backlash against her after she was quoted in an interview as saying the black community doesn’t “fully accept her” because she’s mixed race.

The 24-year-old Kentucky-born musician is currently scheduled to release her new album ‘Joyride’ later this year. It follows 2016’s ‘Nightride’, which charted at Number 89 in the US charts.

In an interview with the Guardian, the singer spoke about her career not going how she hoped. “Things haven’t always gone according to my original plan, but that’s life and things change,” she said.

She then went on to suggest her skin colour has held her back. “There’s colourism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” she said. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes.”

As Complex reports, it is those comments that have provoked a backlash against her, with some fans accusing her of blaming the black community for her “lack of success” rather than those directly involved with her music.

“Tinashe really is calling her lack of success reverse colorism when she’s just not interesting. Look at FKA Twigs,” wrote one user.

Another said: “Tinashe not getting sympathy. being light skinned is an advantage in entertainment. Don’t blame the black community, blame your management.”

The singer has now responded to the controversy, saying her words were taken out of context. One fan tweeted screengrabs of a previous interview where she spoke about being made to feel like something was wrong with her because of her African-American heritage. “Why didn’t she speak on her treatment from [t]he other side?” they asked.

“…because things are completely taken out of context. As they have been here,” Tinashe replied. She told another Twitter user: “I was not talking about colorism in the industry. This is taken out of context.”

Another user asked her: “Are you saying that colorism is preventing you from being successful in your craft?”

“No. that’s not what I was saying,” she said.