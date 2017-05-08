Mosh pit at Tinie Tempah gig goes viral online

Footage comes from Tempah's set at Landstreff Stavanger festival in Norway

Footage of a mosh pit at a recent Tinie Tempah gig has gone viral online.

The British rapper/singer was playing a set at Landstreff Stavanger festival in Norway at the weekend when a massive mosh pit formed in the crowd.

Sharing footage online, Tinie Tempah wrote: “Holy moly… I feel sorry for the girl in the middle.”



Holy Moly. #YOUTHOUTNOW I feel sorry for the girl in the middle. 📹 @djcharlesy A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on May 6, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Fans have been reacting to the footage online:

Tinie Tempah recently unveiled his new single ‘Find Me’, a collaboration with Jake Bugg. The song features on Tinie Tempah’s latest album ‘Youth’, released in April. The pair recently performed the track while busking in London.

Earlier this year, Tempah elaborated on his busy work ethic in an interview with NME.

“It’s glamorous, yes! Get over it! I work hard, I work so hard,” he said. “Every time you see me in any of those [Instagram] pictures, I’m working. When I was in Milan, I was there working. If I’m on a jet, it’s work. If I’m in Vegas, I’m working. If I’m in LA, I’m working. If I’m in New York, I’m working. If I’m in Ibiza, I’m very much working. So it looks glamorous, but I’m working hard for everything that I get.

“I’m showing young people, the uninvited, that you can be proud and have a glamorous life and you can earn it. Anything is possible.”